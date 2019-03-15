CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 11,938 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 58.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 770,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 284,013 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the third quarter worth $172,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,945,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,859,000 after purchasing an additional 607,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 70.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 138,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded SRC Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Ifs Securities raised SRC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

SRCI opened at $4.93 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $190.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

