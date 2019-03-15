Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRBP. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White bought 4,638 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,508.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,668 shares of company stock worth $49,943. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 1,256,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

