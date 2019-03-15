Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $294.81 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, insider Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.22, for a total value of $663,923.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,654.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total transaction of $229,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,811 shares of company stock worth $1,107,763. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $282.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

