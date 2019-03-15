Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Insider Sells $663,923.84 in Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) insider Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.22, for a total value of $663,923.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,654.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.23. 440,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,801. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $216.47 and a twelve month high of $299.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.90.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

