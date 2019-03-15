Contrasting Qutoutiao (QTT) and Its Competitors

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) is one of 13,333 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Qutoutiao to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qutoutiao and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Qutoutiao
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|Qutoutiao Competitors
|62212
|236442
|309558
|12834
|2.44
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.3% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Qutoutiao and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Qutoutiao
|$43.70 million
|-$294.51 million
|-6.54
|Qutoutiao Competitors
|$7.21 billion
|$555.22 million
|13.66
Qutoutiao’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Qutoutiao and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Qutoutiao
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Qutoutiao Competitors
|-184.66%
|6.30%
|1.81%
Summary
Qutoutiao rivals beat Qutoutiao on 11 of the 12 factors compared.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.
