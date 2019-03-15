Contrasting Qutoutiao (QTT) and Its Competitors

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) is one of 13,333 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Qutoutiao to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qutoutiao and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 3 1 0 2.25 Qutoutiao Competitors 62212 236442 309558 12834 2.44

Qutoutiao currently has a consensus target price of $10.85, suggesting a potential downside of 20.98%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.62%. Given Qutoutiao’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million -$294.51 million -6.54 Qutoutiao Competitors $7.21 billion $555.22 million 13.66

Qutoutiao’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A Qutoutiao Competitors -184.66% 6.30% 1.81%

Summary

Qutoutiao rivals beat Qutoutiao on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

