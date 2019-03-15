Contrasting Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.6% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patriot National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.78%. Given Patriot National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Patriot National Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 1.35 $3.04 million N/A N/A Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $279.16 million 3.77 $85.64 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 7.24% 4.45% 0.34% Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 29.79% 27.88% 2.75%

Dividends

Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Patriot National Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

