Contrasting Pacific Drilling (PACD) & Pioneer Energy Services (PES)

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) and Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Energy Services 0 6 3 0 2.33

Pioneer Energy Services has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 84.81%. Given Pioneer Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Energy Services is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $264.87 million 4.25 -$525.16 million N/A N/A Pioneer Energy Services $590.10 million 0.25 -$49.01 million ($0.52) -3.58

Pioneer Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -823.90% -117.35% -45.47% Pioneer Energy Services -8.31% -22.61% -5.46%

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services beats Pacific Drilling on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Pacific Drilling S.A. is a subsidiary of Quantum Pacific International Limited.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

