Contrasting ICU Medical (ICUI) and iCAD (ICAD)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.40 billion 3.43 $28.79 million $7.71 30.36 iCAD $28.10 million 2.86 -$14.25 million ($0.61) -7.64

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ICU Medical and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 0 1 4.00 iCAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICU Medical presently has a consensus price target of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.17%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than iCAD.

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 2.06% 13.31% 10.85% iCAD -37.29% -64.08% -25.38%

Summary

ICU Medical beats iCAD on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV solutions, such as normal salines, ringers, etc., which are used to replenish fluids and electrolytes; irrigation solutions to hydrate the wound, remove deep debris, assist with visual examination, to prevent infection, and improve healing; and nutritional solutions that feed vitamins, minerals, and other natural therapeutic substances directly into the blood stream. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360, LifeCare PCA, SapphirePlus, and Sapphire names; Cogent 2-in-1 and LiDCO LX1 hemodynamic monitoring systems; CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring sensors; TriOx PICC invasive venous oximetry sensors; SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems; Transpac consumable blood pressure transducers; and Q2 Plus continuous cardiac output/oximetry systems. The company sells its products primarily to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

