Contrasting CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) and Archrock (AROC)

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.1% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Archrock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock pays out 110.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CNX Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and Archrock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners $256.67 million 3.64 $134.04 million $1.89 7.77 Archrock $904.44 million 1.44 $21.06 million $0.48 20.77

CNX Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Archrock. CNX Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Midstream Partners and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners 52.22% 32.52% 15.08% Archrock 2.33% 4.09% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CNX Midstream Partners and Archrock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57 Archrock 0 1 4 0 2.80

CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $22.86, suggesting a potential upside of 55.60%. Archrock has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 46.44%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CNX Midstream Partners is more favorable than Archrock.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners beats Archrock on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 barrels per day in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Shirley, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.