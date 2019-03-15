Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Continental Resources comprises about 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 21.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Continental Resources stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 883,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,328,136.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

