Continental (CON) Given a €171.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CON. Independent Research set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.53 ($193.63).

Continental stock opened at €140.80 ($163.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. Continental has a 1-year low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 1-year high of €229.60 ($266.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

