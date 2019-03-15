Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2977 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

XLP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,947,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,490,211. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

