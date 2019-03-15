Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 195,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Antero Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Antero Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at $79,893,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

