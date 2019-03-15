Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,464,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,833,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,267,000 after acquiring an additional 862,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IHG opened at $60.88 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.64. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

