ConnectJob Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, ConnectJob has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar. One ConnectJob token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and STEX. ConnectJob has a market cap of $23,537.00 and $0.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ConnectJob alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.93 or 0.16670944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00049867 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

ConnectJob Profile

ConnectJob (CJT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io . The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_ . ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ConnectJob

ConnectJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConnectJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConnectJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ConnectJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConnectJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.