Condor Hospitality Trust’s (CDOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) in a research report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CDOR opened at $8.68 on Tuesday.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

