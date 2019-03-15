Concho Resources (CXO) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $174.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

CXO opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.51 per share, with a total value of $223,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,757.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $749,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,979,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,785,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,869,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,635,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,401,577,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

