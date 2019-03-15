Concepta (CPT) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.52 ($0.05). Approximately 195,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 114,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

