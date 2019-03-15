Conagra Brands (CAG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Escalated input costs remain a threat to Conagra that has lagged the industry in a year. Evidently, Conagra’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted gross margin continued being hit by higher costs of transportation, warehousing, packaging and certain ingredients. The company expects input cost inflation to persist in fiscal 2019. Also, Conagra’s Foodservice unit sales continued to be soft, and International sales fell year over year. Nonetheless, continued strength in Refrigerated & Frozen, and Grocery & Snacks units were breathers in the second quarter, wherein top and bottom lines rose and topped estimates. Earnings were backed by higher operating income and sales were aided by buyouts. Markedly, Conagra recently closed Pinnacle Foods’ takeover, which now forms a separate unit of the company. Though Conagra expects hurdles in Pinnacle Foods’ business to linger in the near term, it is on track to fix them.”

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 68,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,775. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $123,197,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,151,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,041 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,347,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,146,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.