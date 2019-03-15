Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.93 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $427.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after buying an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 681,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 674,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 144,857 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $9,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

