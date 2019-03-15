Compcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (CMP)

Compcoin (CURRENCY:CMP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Compcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Compcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compcoin coin can now be purchased for $12.20 or 0.00130307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00386931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.01696528 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00237232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002827 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Compcoin Profile

Compcoin was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Compcoin’s total supply is 6,412,789 coins. Compcoin’s official Twitter account is @Compcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Compcoin’s official website is compcoin.com . The Reddit community for Compcoin is /r/compcoin

