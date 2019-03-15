Comparing Premier (PINC) & eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE (EWLL)

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) and eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE (OTCMKTS:EWLL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier and eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $1.66 billion 2.67 $33.30 million $0.70 48.89 eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Premier has higher revenue and earnings than eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Premier and eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 4 6 0 2.60 eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Premier presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.50%. Given Premier’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Premier is more favorable than eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier 21.63% -25.06% 13.87% eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Premier shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Premier beats eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; performance improvement collaborative; and consulting and insurance services. This segment's various PremierConnect domains comprise PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain to deals with supply chain; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates members' custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE

eWellness Healthcare Corporation develops a telemedicine platform for providing Distance Monitored Physical Therapy programs to pre-diabetic, cardiac, and health challenged patients through contracted physician practices and healthcare systems in the United States. The company is headquartered in Culver City, California.

