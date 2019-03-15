Community Health Systems (CYH) Trading Down 6.3%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.31. 9,005,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 2,206,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $4.00 price target on Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $538.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.64.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 23.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 75,130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 277.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 279,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 452.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 563,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 461,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/community-health-systems-cyh-trading-down-6-3.html.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.