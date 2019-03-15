Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,654,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Xilinx by 12,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,845 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 759,502.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,415 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $303,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xilinx by 115.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,431 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $345,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,358 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,131,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xilinx to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

