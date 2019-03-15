Commonwealth Bank of Australia Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 286,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 367,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 446,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 115,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, February 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

NYSE:FNF opened at $35.10 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

