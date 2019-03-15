Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 262 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $29,645.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $129,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,363. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

NYSE:DGX opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-acquires-262-shares-of-quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx.html.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.