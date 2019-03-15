Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Stake Boosted by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.35% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $52.44 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.13). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $588.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 21,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $1,125,802.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,968 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $1,858,940 in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

