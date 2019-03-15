Comerica Bank Sells 4,166 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of TPRE opened at $11.12 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

