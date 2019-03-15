Comerica Bank Sells 27,061 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,923,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 13,927,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,816,000 after buying an additional 1,038,613 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,206,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 76,465 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,281,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.57. Colony Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

