Comerica Bank Raises Position in Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,097.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

