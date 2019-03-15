Comerica Bank grew its stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SKM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura raised SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comerica Bank Has $860,000 Stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/comerica-bank-has-860000-stake-in-sk-telecom-co-ltd-skm.html.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.