Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $44.00 price objective on Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.78. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $195,867.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,711 shares in the company, valued at $595,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 96,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at $8,991,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

