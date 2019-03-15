Cohu (COHU) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $665.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cohu has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cohu by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cohu by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cohu by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

