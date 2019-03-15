Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 142,966 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,730,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 0.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

SPY opened at $281.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

