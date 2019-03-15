Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 107,544 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,544 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 599,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,388 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 738,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 207,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $2,439,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Oasis Midstream Partners news, Director Phil D. Kramer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $85,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $551.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMP shares. ValuEngine raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/cohen-steers-inc-purchases-107544-shares-of-oasis-midstream-partners-lp-omp.html.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.