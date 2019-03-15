Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 332,075 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

OXY opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

