Cogent Communications (CCOI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCOI. Deutsche Bank raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.69. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $57.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 368.25%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $97,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $748,704. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

