Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.54

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 37858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Coca-Cola European Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

