Cobham plc (LON:COB) insider David Lockwood sold 201,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £231,343.20 ($302,290.87).

David Lockwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cobham alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, David Lockwood purchased 129 shares of Cobham stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($197.22).

On Monday, February 11th, David Lockwood purchased 132 shares of Cobham stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($194.90).

Shares of COB opened at GBX 115.95 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cobham plc has a twelve month low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.90 ($1.76).

WARNING: “Cobham plc (COB) Insider Sells £231,343.20 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/cobham-plc-cob-insider-sells-231343-20-in-stock.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COB. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target (up from GBX 132 ($1.72)) on shares of Cobham in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Cobham in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 119 ($1.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cobham currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.82 ($1.64).

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Cobham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.