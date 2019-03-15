Cobham plc (COB) Insider Sells £231,343.20 in Stock

Cobham plc (LON:COB) insider David Lockwood sold 201,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £231,343.20 ($302,290.87).
David Lockwood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, David Lockwood purchased 129 shares of Cobham stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($197.22).
- On Monday, February 11th, David Lockwood purchased 132 shares of Cobham stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($194.90).
Shares of COB opened at GBX 115.95 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cobham plc has a twelve month low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.90 ($1.76).
About Cobham
Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.
