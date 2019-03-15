ClubCoin (CLUB) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, ClubCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One ClubCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00007546 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. ClubCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,625.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000475 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ClubCoin Coin Profile

ClubCoin (CRYPTO:CLUB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 102,533,753 coins. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClubCoin’s official website is clubcoin.co

ClubCoin Coin Trading

ClubCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClubCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClubCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

