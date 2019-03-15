Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 29th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1123 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

