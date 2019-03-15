Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,619.14 ($21.16).

CBG opened at GBX 1,501 ($19.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

