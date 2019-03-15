Clearbridge LLC Reduces Position in Fastenal (FAST)

Clearbridge LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 39,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $2,488,187.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,327.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Buckingham Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Fastenal stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $63.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.40%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

