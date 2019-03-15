Clearbridge LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Clearbridge LLC decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 1.7% of Clearbridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 52,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,169,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 4,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $102,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,953,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

