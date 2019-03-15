Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,364 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,971,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,602,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,382,000 after buying an additional 86,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $56.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

