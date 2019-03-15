Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $611,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) Stock

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $492,000.
RFG opened at $150.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
