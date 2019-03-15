Clarus (CLAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $356.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.99. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, insider Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $15,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3,753.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

