Clarkson (CKNHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CKNHF opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

