Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $5.05 Million Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,124 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 65,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 166,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

GILT opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.73 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

GILT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/clal-insurance-enterprises-holdings-ltd-has-5-05-million-position-in-gilat-satellite-networks-ltd-gilt.html.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.