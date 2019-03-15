Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 476,606 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,606 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up 1.3% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of Kornit Digital worth $48,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 65,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $2,122,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 570,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $22.74 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.00 million, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

